According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on February 25, 2022 at approximately 5:16 a.m. the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an individual attempting to enter the rear entrance of Club Car in Parksley.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they observed damage to the rear entrance of the building and discovered that an undetermined amount of money was missing from an office.

An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Tyler Nathaniel Humphries, 26, of Parksley, Virginia for Possession of Cocaine, Grand Larceny, Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit a Felony, and Possession of Burglarious Tools. At the time of Humphries arrest it was discovered that he had active warrants for Failure to Appear on a traffic offense and Failure to Appear for a burglary offense in Talbot County, Maryland. Humphries is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bail denied.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Parksley Police Department.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.