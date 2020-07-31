The Eastern Shore reported no new COVID-19 statistics in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore processed 85 tests in Friday’s numbers.

Virginia added 955 new COVID-19 test positives and 32 probable cases to its numbers.

60 additional confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported, but probable COVID-19 hospitalizations remained unmoved. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased by 20 to 885, but hospitals still have over 3,600 beds available.

Virginia added 32 new COVID-19 deaths, with one additional probable death.

Virginia processed 15,745 tests in Friday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 6%.

