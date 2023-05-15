The Town of Onancock has announced a two day design workshop and are seeking public involvement.

Running May 17 and 18, the workshop will discuss lighting, signage and parking. Following the Completion of the Onancock Comprehensive Plan in late 2021, the Town of Onancock set out to address detailing the plan. This included updating town’s streetscapes, parking, lighting, and signage. As part of this study a new set of cohesive, aesthetically pleasing, and uniquely Onancock designs will be created as well as a roadmap for implementing these elements, to address lighting, signage, and parking throughout downtown.

Members of the General Public are invited to meet the Design team, and go on a topic walk, to give the design team direction on design.

For more information visit Onancock.org.