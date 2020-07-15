Funeral services for Mr. Harold Lee Dixon, Jr., will be held Saturday, July 18th, at 11 AM at the Cape Charles Cemetery.
Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
Select Page
Jul 15, 2020
February 26, 2020
January 19, 2018
October 18, 2018
March 25, 2019
2 hours ago
Northampton adds one new COVID-19 case - Shore Daily NewsNorthampton County added one new COVID-19 case in Wednesday morning’s update from the Virginia Department of Health. All other Shore metrics remained unmoved. Virginia’s statewide additional cases...