Perdue Farms, through its Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, has awarded a $45,000 grant to Children’s Harbor Eastern Shore to purchase playground equipment at its Onancock, Va. early care and education center.

The Perdue gift is part of the company’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® initiative focused on improving quality of life and building stronger communities where Perdue associates live and work.

“The playground equipment will be for all age groups to include 6 months to 12 years of age,” said Children’s Harbor grants manager Hope Lomax-Jones. “It is very bright, adventurous, fun and colorful. With these funds donated generously by the Perdue Foundation, our children will benefit educationally and intellectually while playing on this new equipment.”

Children’s Harbor has been a leader in early care and education since 1911 and has maintained its mission to improve the lives of children and families through comprehensive early care and education. Since its founding, Children’s Harbor has developed into a multi-faceted organization that operates five early childhood programs in Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Norfolk and rural Eastern Shore of Virginia as models of excellence in childcare regardless of ethnic, religious and socioeconomic backgrounds.

“The Eastern Shore of Virginia has very limited resources when it comes to quality childcare. We know it is an issue for many of our associates and their neighbors,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. “Children’s Harbor is such a wonderful addition to the community, and we are honored to be able to provide for safe and fun playground equipment for the kids to enjoy.”

Children’s Harbor Eastern Shore will host a grand opening on Friday, January 21, 2022 at noon.

