By Linda Cicoira

An Accomack County teenager, whose skeleton remains were found nearly 10 months after he was first reported missing, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Donna Price of the Tidewater District of the Medical Examiner’s Office also reported Wednesday that the manner of death for 18-year-old Jay’Von Malik Bailey was listed as homicide.

Bailey, also known as “Boogie or Apple,” was last seen in the Painter/ Exmore area on April 14, 2022, getting into his cousin’s car. The following day, his family reported him missing. A hunter found Bailey’s remains Jan. 9, 2023.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

.