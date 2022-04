An 18 year old man has been reported missing by his family. Jay Von Malik Bailey was last seen in the Exmore/ Painter area on April 14. Bailey was wearing a black hoodie, black or gray jeans, a white v-neck T-shirt, black Crocs and a gold chain. Bailey is 5 ft 4 inches and weighs 145 pounds. His family is offering $2000 for information that leads to locating him. If anyone has seen Bailey or knows where he is, contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department.

