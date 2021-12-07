Susie Isdell Davis, 91, wife of the late William “Buddy” Davis and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at her residence. A native of Wachapreague, VA, she was the daughter of the late George Cleave Isdell and the late Annie Mears Isdell. Susie was a homemaker and a member of Belle Haven Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her son, Daniel G. Davis (Susan) of Exmore; three grandchildren, Reva Sweeney (Tommy) of Smithfield, VA, Scott Killmon (Tanya) of Harborton, VA and Jamie Killmon (Brandi) of Melfa, VA; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Garland Isdell; and sister, Margaret Corbin.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Private interment will be in Johnson’s United Methodist Church Cemetery in Machipongo, VA. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350 or Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.