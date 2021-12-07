Pictured: Broadwater’s Braden Washington puts up a jump shot in Tuesday night’s win over Nandua.

The Broadwater Lady Viking’s basketball team hosted the Nandua Warriors in Exmore Monday evening.

The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 45 to 23.

The Lady Vikings were led by Taylor Leland with 9 points, Suzanna Long and Molly Brown had 7 points each. The Lady Vikings moves to 1-0 on the season

The Lady Warriors were led by Reagan Hintz with 9 points and Kallie Williams had 5 points. The Lady Warriors fall to 0-2 on the season.

The mens Vikings were also victorious, winning by a score of 74 to 66.

The Vikings had three players in double digits. They were Willie Holden with 24 points, Bradyn Justice with 17 points, and Levin Smith with 17 points. The Vikings improve to 1-2 on the season.

The Warriors also had three players in double digits. Ny’Zir Dix had 24 points, Jeremiah Riley had 19 points and Kajoure Pettit had 11 points. The Warriors fall to 0-2 on the season.