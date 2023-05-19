A Massachusetts man is in custody after he led police on a high speed chase in Northampton County Thursday morning.

Pursuit of a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette was initiated by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning. After the vehicle failed to stop, the Sheriff’s Deputies requested assistance from the Virginia State Police at 11:23 AM. The trooper caught up on Route 13 in the Machipongo area of Northampton County.

The driver was fleeing from law enforcement a speeds in excess of 130 MPH, when the driver struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to crash and stop at Old Town Neck Road and Church Street.

The driver was taken into custody and arrested. The driver Muhammad Luqman Kaleem of Needham, Massachusetts, was charged with reckless driving by speed, felony elude, no operators license (suspended in Massachusetts), no valid registration, and no insurance.