Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors played the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Thursday. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 3 to 0.

Offensively, the Lady Warriors scored 3 runs on 6 hits. Kathleen McAuliffe went 2-3 at the plate with 2 RBI’s. Mia LeCates-Brown went 2-3 also. Reaghan Hintz and Reagan Justice each had hits in the game.

Reaghan Hintz got the start and the win for the Lady Warriors. Hintz gave up 0 runs on 5 hits while striking out 16 batters.

Offensively for the Lady Ponies, Sara Godwin went 2-3 with a double. Alex McComb, Allie Bell, and Marley Katsetos each had hits in the game.

Alex McComb started on the mound and took the loss. McComb gave up 3 runs on 6 hits while striking out 7 batters.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team played the Chincoteague Ponies on Thursday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 13 to 2.

Offensively, the Warriors had 6 hits in the game. Isaac Stodghill had a double. Aiden McIntyre, RJ Guy, Reco Kellam, Ripken Robbins, and Kaden Adamos each had hits.

RJ Guy got the start on the mound and the win for the Warriors. Guy gave up 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 6 batters.

The Ponies had 6 hits in the game. Marcello Rosanova went 2-3 at the plate. Alex Barley, Kent Reed, Austin Adam’s, and Sam Pomerleau each had a hit in the game.

Kent Reed go the start and the loss for the Ponies. Reed gave up 6 runs on 5 hits while striking out 2 batters.