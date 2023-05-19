By Linda Cicoira

The Accomack Board of Supervisors approved a modified version of the county’s wetland mitigation ordinance Wednesday aimed at better defining compensatory sites.

The update addresses the creation, restoration, enhancement and/or preservation of wetlands providing mitigation for impacts to wetlands. It includes wetlands mitigations banks for the sale of bank credits or in-lieu fee program credits.

The permit holder would be responsible for off-site mitigation located in an area that is not on the same parcel of land that was impacted, or on a parcel contiguous to the impact site.

The ordinance states the board considered the proposed amendments and found public necessity, convenience, general welfare and good zoning practices required the update.

The “amendment shall not apply to any person who has filed a complete application with the Accomack County Board of Zoning Appeals for a special use permit to establish a wetlands compensatory off-site mitigation site on or before April 19, 2023.