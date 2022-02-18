The drop in the number of COVID test positives continues in both counties.

On Wednesday the Virginia Department of Health reported -15 test positives in Accomack and -1 test positive in Northampton. That report was a correction to eliminate test positives that were inaccurate.

Thursday’s report was back on the plus side for both counties but the totals were way below those of a month ago. Accomack County reported only 7 test positives, no hospitalizations and no deaths. Northampton County reported only 1 test positive, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

In mid-January the daily average of test positives for the Eastern Shore Health District was 60.

Nationwide the daily test positive rate has dropped by 63%.

.