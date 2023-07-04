By Linda Cicoira

A 35-year-old Greenbush man pleaded not guilty to child sex charges at an arraignment Thursday in Accomack Circuit court.

Alvin Zachariah Bynum asked for a bench trial rather than a jury. He entered not guilty pleas to the April 2019 aggravated sexual battery of a girl younger than 13, to the April 2022 aggravated sexual battery of another girl younger than 13, and to the September 2022 rape of a girl younger than 13.

He was remanded back to jail to await trial. Bynum is being held without bond.

