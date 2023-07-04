Found on Big Farm Road near Onley on Sunday, July 2nd. a set of keys with a milk tea bauble, strap and more. The set of keys are at WESR. Call or stop by. You will need to identify other items on the key chain to ensure they get back to their right owner.
