Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival 9-19Atlantic Avenue, Wachapreague, VA, United StatesThe closing night of the Wachapreague Carnival will feature music by Shore native H M Johnson and his band. Enjoy cool sea breezes, fried oyster, clam fritter, hamburgers and hot dogs, fresh cut fries, pizza and homemade ice cream. July 1Chincoteague Vol Fireman’s Carnival The Chincoteague Vol. Fireman’s Carnival gets underway for its first weekend running through July 4. There will be rides, games, oyster and clam fritter sandwiches. The carnival runs the weekend of July 4 and then will continue on July 21 running through pony penning week. July 1Crisfield Stars and Stripes Festival at the Dock featuring fireworks 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday July 1

HIstoric Onancock School 6 College Ave, Onancock, VA, Monday evening at 5:30 PM. FREE* ice cream provided by Onancock Business & Civic Association (OBCA).Music provided by Accomack Community Band.On the grounds of Historic Onancock School, 6 College Ave.*Donations appreciated, by cash or via www.onancock.org.

Annual Fourth of July Parade in Cape Charles

The annual Fourth of July parade starts at 10 a.m. on Independence Day Tuesday, in downtown Cape Charles. The parade begins on Bay Avenue and ends on Mason Avenue and Peach St.

Following the parade there will be a day of activities including Craft Vendors, Food, Music, Youth Basketball, Corn Hole, a Dunk Tank and More,

The days activities will be capped off by a fireworks display beginning at dark on Bay Avenue.

Chincoteague Vol. Fireman’s Carnival and Fireworks Display

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival will be open Tuesday featuring rides, games, great food including oyster and clam fritters and much more. The annual Chincoteague Fireworks Display will get underway at 10:00 p.m.