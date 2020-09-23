A working residential structure fire was called in Tuesday evening at 6:00 PM which required a victim to be airlifted from the scene.

According to 911 dispatch, the fire was marked under control around 6:42 PM and the scene was cleared around 7:00 PM.

A recall came in for the fire at 1:00 AM. When volunteer fire personnel arrived they once again found the residence fully involved. The recall was reported under control at 1:46 AM and the scene was cleared a second time at 3:00 AM.

Eastville, Nassawadox, Cheriton, Exmore, Cape Charles, Cape Charles Rescue and Northampton County EMS responded to the fire.

