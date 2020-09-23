By Linda Cicoira

New details about the April shooting death of a Chincoteague man were seen in records filed in Accomack Circuit Court Monday.

Officers from the Chincoteague Police Department received a report of a shooting at about 8:15 a.m., April 30, at 4233 School St., where the victim and suspect were found at their home.

The body of 70-year-old Thomas Lee “Big Tommy” Watson Sr., a commercial waterman, was discovered. He had “a gunshot wound to the back of the head,” according to an arrest warrant that charged his son, 48-year old Thomas Lee “Tommy” Watson Jr., with second-degree murder.

The younger man told police that he had “shot his father with his 9mm Beretta hand gun,” the document stated. If convicted, he could serve between five and 40 years in prison.

The suspect was indicted earlier this month on counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm “in a threatening manner … in the commission of the murder.”

A trial date has not been set. Accomack has not yet received permission to conduct jury trials due to pandemic restrictions.

