Accomack County reported two additional COVID test positives Wednesday morning, all other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 74 tests in Wednesday’s report for a test positive rate of 2.7%.

Virginia reported 525 additional COVID-19 test positives and 57 additional probably cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 14 to 618 total.

29 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 11,026 tests for a test positive rate of 4.7%.

.