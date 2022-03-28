Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced $2,498,996 million in funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide housing and service programs throughout Coastal Virginia. The funding is part of the $2.6 billion in Fiscal Year 2021 Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Awards for roughly 7,000 local homeless housing and service programs across the United States.

This HUD funding will provide Coastal Virginia’s communities with the resources they need to move individuals and families experiencing homelessness into permanent housing and improve access to supportive services that promote long-term stability. Safe and stable homes are essential to ending homelessness, and this funding, combined with resources from the American Rescue Plan, will support our local community organizations and combat homelessness in Coastal Virginia and across the country.