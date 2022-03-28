The National Weather Service is warning Eastern Shore residents of increased danger of fire today.

Minimum relative humidity values will become critical and decrease to around 20 to 30 percent closer to the coast on today. Additionally, westerly winds between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts mostly between 20 and 30 mph, are expected to occur from mid-morning through the afternoon. Increased fire danger will result.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

Virginia residents are reminded that open burning is prohibited before 4 pm each day through April 30th.

Unseasonably cold weather is expected to last in our area through Tuesday before returning to more spring like temperatures heading into Wednesday.

