Bonnie Bell Miles, 75, wife of Don M. Miles and a resident of Jamesville, VA, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her residence. A native of Cape Charles, VA, she was the daughter of the late Berlie Lee Bell and the late Gertrude Amanda Bowen Bell. She was a member of Exmore Baptist Church.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by a son, Don M. Miles II and his wife, Lori, of Silver Beach, VA; brother, Norman Lee “Buddy” Bell of Fenwick Island, MD; grandson, Garrett S. Miles of Silver Beach; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Scott Miles, and a sister, Shirley Helms.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2:00PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350 or Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

