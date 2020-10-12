Updated 1:46 PM: Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives on Monday. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 41 tests in Monday’s report for a test positive rate of 7.3%.

The reporting of locality numbers from the Virginia Department of Health was delayed Monday morning.

Virginia added 690 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, with 164 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 16 statewide to 644.

Virginia reported two additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one probable COVID-19 death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 15,022 tests for a test positive rate of 4.5%.

