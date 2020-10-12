Funeral services for Mr. Herman White, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Monday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
