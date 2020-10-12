1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM
2.LF 1960’s ceramic pieces to repurpose for crafts 757-694-5660
3.2 twin mattress and box spring sets $75 each, TV stand w/ casters $25 757-692-8080
4.Queen size Ashley Chime 12in. plush hybrid mattress $125, 3 5gal. plastic portable fuel tanks $15 each, Weber grill model 1200, portable w/ foldable cart $150 757-442-3102
5.LF 2 bedroom home 757-709-8887
6.LF 48in. I-bar woodworking clamps 757-710-2591 Text Only
7.LF 20ft flagpole 757-999-0083
8.Whirlpool washing machine $150 757-709-1522
9.Sit on top Kayak w/ paddle and life vest 757-693-1337
10.LF carpenter 757-787-2394
11.757-678-6465 Gas stove $100 obo, propane cast iron fireplace $200 obo
12.894-5713 1990 5th wheel camper $800, 1999 Sebring convertible recently inspected $3,000, 2008 Suzuki Boulevard $3,000 cash
13.Pop-up camper w/ AC, heater, etc $250, set of ladder racks $50, refrigerator 710-1489
14.Power jack, brand new, LF work truck as cheap as possible, LF car trailer as cheap as possible 302-519-1311
15.House phone, cable box, 2 color TVs 757-331-2598
16.Handheld Stihl leaf blower, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566
17.231 bottle Wine rack, 6ft10, 45in wide, made of redwood and black steel $200 757-665-4932