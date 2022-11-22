Eastern Shore Public Library’s Board of Trustees has recognized the bequest of Margaret Keen Hand by adding her name to the “Eastern Shore of Virginia Room Memorials” plaque. The cash bequest was made in 1979 as part of the settlement of her estate. While Ms. Hand, known as Peggy, was a resident of Nassawadox, her contribution was made twenty-six years before the Northampton Free Library was built. Because her will included the donation of her local history books to the library, the Trustees felt the Memorials plaque was the most proper recognition for her generosity.

“In researching past board minutes for a policy history, I came across Ms. Hand’s donation,” stated Cara Burton, Library System Director. “Because I knew Ms. Hand, I researched the donation and learned it was not given the recognition it deserved at the time. This was likely because her death was a painful memory for many and it was part of the insurance distribution, sometime after her death. She was well loved in the community. The legacy of her kindness will be remembered now.”

Ms. Hand was very thoughtful as to the disposition of her effects. Her will bequeathed items to not only the library, but also to the Eastern Shore Historical Society (now Shore History), Hungars Episcopal Church, the Mariner’s Museum, the Germantown Historical Society Museum, Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital, and the Boy’s Home in Covington, Virginia. The Trustees and library staff appreciate the inclusion of the public library in her will as a testimony for her love of local history and reading.

As the needs of the library system changed since its formation in 1958, the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation was formed in 2009 to raise funds for the four Eastern Shore of Virginia libraries’ regional system. Foundation volunteers seek donations to the library endowments, fundraisers, and project campaigns, like the new regional library. Donations are made with cash, stock transfers, Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) donations, and legacy bequests. The upcoming Giving Tuesday fundraiser will benefit Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox. Information about contribution options can be found at esplfoundation.org or by calling 757-787-2500.