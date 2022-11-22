Hall Leland

Broadwater Varsity Volleyball Players Chloe Hall and Taylor Leland were both named to the VISAA All-State Volleyball First Team last week.

Hall, a senior who was also named to the All-Metro Conference team, led the Vikings this year with 102 kills, averaging 1.3 kills per set, and and 236 digs, 3.2 per set. She also led the Vikings with 27 aces and was second only to Senior Faith Johnson with 231 receptions on the season.

Leland, also a senior, was the Vikings setter. She had 224 of the entire teams’ 228 assists this season, averaging 2.9 per set with only 17 errors on the season. She also had 91 digs, 23 aces and lead the Vikings with her 92.4 serve percentage.

.