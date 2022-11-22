By Linda Cicoira

A Northampton Grand Jury handed down indictments this week that included carjacking and a bomb hoax.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Dale Lilly, of Bell Lane in Machipongo, was indicted on a count of carjacking on Aug. 8, which happened to be his birthday. According to court records, the crime was done by seizing Timothy Gray’s vehicle by violence or by putting Gray in fear of bodily harm.

Sixty-five-year-old Calvin Cummings Jr., of Heritage Acres Court in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of maliciously wounding Elton Merritt on June 21. After quickly responding to a stabbing in progress, Cape Charles Police detained Cummings. The two men had been in a physical fight when the defendant allegedly used a box cutter to wound Merritt, records disclosed.

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Barcroft, of Seaside Road in Cape Charles, was indicted on counts of possessing materials for a fire bomb or materials or devices used with the intent to manufacture a bomb and possession of packets later tested and found to be a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine and xylaxine, (Zi La Zeen) a veterinary sedative. He was also indicted on a count of possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.

Records showed a search of Barcroft’s room at his grandfather’s house yielded the items. Barcroft told authorities he was a heroin addict and that the bomb was a hoax. The incidents occurred on May 27.

Thirty-four-year-old Matthew Stephen Boyer, of Wellington Neck Road in Franktown, was indicted on counts of grand larceny and stealing property with intent to sell between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. The property involved more than $4,000 worth of power tools belonging to David Olsen.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zachery Brady, of Carlton’s Way in Nassawadox, was indicted on two Aug. 3 counts of falsifying consent forms for firearms purchases.

Forty-year-old Lawrence Bright, of Parallel Road in Birdsnest, was indicted on a count of possession of a firearm on Sept 2, after having been convicted of a violent felony.