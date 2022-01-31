The New Year has started and Social Security has been updated. On February 25, 2022, Eastern Shore Public Library and Northampton Free Library are hosting a free informational webinar about the changes in Social Security and the basics of the program. Registration is free and open to the public, however, registration is required to obtain the Zoom link. The registration link can be found at the Northampton Free Library Facebook page or https://espl.org/2022/01/21/social-security-101/

At the end of the information session, Social Security Specialist, Matthew Baxter, will answer attendees’ questions. Individuals unable to attend the webinar due to technical challenges can attend in the Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox or in the library in Accomac. For questions and additional details, or to make arrangements to attend at the library, please email Librarian Hannah Swimley at nfl@espl.org or call 757-414-0010.

