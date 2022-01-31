Family is about creating strong relationships and providing a sense of meaning and belonging. Families should be a resource for all of us to weather life’s changes and challenges. Family can include blood relations, close friends and neighbors as well as groups of people who work together closely. This week, Kelley visited with Clay Morgan and Bryan Daffin, members of Tasley Volunteer Fire Co., as they shared how their fire department is bringing back a popular fundraiser this year to promote family togetherness and fun.

Get tickets for the 2nd Annual Tasley Fire Co Family Fun Day Raffle from any member, by contacting them through their Facebook page or calling the fire house at 757-787-7870. The Raffle will be held Friday, May 27th from 6-10 P.M. live on 103.3 FM WESR and broadcast via Facebook live video on Tasley Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page: