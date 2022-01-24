The Eastern Shore Soil & Water Conservation District is currently excepting sign up for the following practices:

NM-3C _ Side Dress Application of Nitrogen on Corn

This practice is for fields receiving only nitrogen fertilizer. Split applications will be based on soil sample results and the nutrient management plan.

Nitrogen application must be made after the corn is at the 6 leaf stage or at least 15” tall.

For fields that have previously received manure or bio-solids, a pre-side dress nitrate test must be done when the corn is approximately 12” tall. (Cost share is available for testing)

NM-4_ Late Winter Split Application of Nitrogen on Small Grains

This practice involves the split application of nitrogen on small grains during the late winter months. The applications must be applied in two increments and at least 30 days apart. With the first application no earlier than growth state 25.

If organic sources of nitrogen have been applied, then fall nitrates should be determined by a pre-side dress nitrate test.

The first application should not exceed 40 pounds of nitrogen and the second should not exceed 50 pounds.

To apply for either of the practices described above, farmers or landowners should contact the District with a list of farm, tract and field numbers and acres they wish to enroll.

For more information contact the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District in Accomac, VA at 757-302-4431 – Carmie Savage, District Manager (carmie.savage@esswcd.org) or 757-302-4437 – Bill Savage, Conservation Specialist (bill.savage@esswcd.org)