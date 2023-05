MORNING GOLD: If you have ever watched a toddler learn to walk, you've seen the process of steadying their stance (perhaps with a slight wobble), one tenuous step and followed by a fall. Then they get up again and pick up where they left off as they resume learning.So it is with us, figuratively, in life. As the ups and downs come along, with some knocking us down, the most important thing is to get back up (and resume learning!)I backed up the gold thought with TobyMac's song Get Back UpYou turned away when I looked you in the eye,And hesitated when I asked if you were alright,Seems like you're fighting for your life,But why? Oh why?Wide awake in the middle of your nightmare,You saw it comin' but it hit you outta nowhere,And there's always scarsWhen you fall that farWe lose our way,We get back up againIt's never too late to get back up again,One day you're gonna shine again,You may be knocked down,But not out forever,Lose our way,We get back up again,So get up, get up,You gonna shine again,Never too late to get back up again,You may be knocked down,But not out forever(May be knocked down but not out forever)You're rolled out at the dawning of the dayHeart racin' as you made you little getaway,It feels like you've been runnin' all your lifeBut, why? Oh why?So you've pulled away from the love that would've been there,You start believin' that your situation's unfairBut there's always scars,When you fall that farWe lose our way,We get back up againNever too late to get back up again,One day, you're gonna shine again,You may be knocked down but not out forever,Lose our way, we get back up again,So get up, get upYou gonna shine againIt's never too late, to get back up againYou may be knocked down, but not out forever,May be knocked down, but not out forever!This is love callin', love callin', out to the broken,This is love callin'.This is love callin', love callin', out to the brokenThis is love callin'.This is love callin', love callin',I am so brokenThis is love callin' love callinWe lose our way, (way way way ay ay ay)We get back up, (get back up again)It's never too late (late late late ate ate ate)You may be knocked down but not out forever!Lose our way,We get back up again,So get up get upYou gonna shine againNever too late to get back up againYou may be knocked down,But not out forever,This is love (lose our way) callin' love callin' (get back up again)To the brokenThis is love (never too late) callin'(May be knocked down but not out forever)This is love (lose our way) callin' love callin' (we get back up again)To the brokenThis is love (never too late) callin'(May be knocked down but not out forever)