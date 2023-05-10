Pictured: Northampton County Board Chairman John Coker and retiring Commonwealth’s Attorney Bev Leatherbury.

Bev Leatherbury will step down as Northampton County’s Commonwealth Attorney at the end of May, six months before her second term expires.

“It is a factor of age, my working time is coming to an end,” said Leatherbury. “It has been a pleasure and honor to serve this County.

Replacing Leatherbury will be two lawyers. The first will handle the criminal responsibilities of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Following action by the Board of Supervisors, Leatherbury will petition Virginia Circuit Court Judge Revell Lewis to waive the requirement for a special election to fill the unexpired seat. Should Lewis grant the waiver, Virginia’s code reads the more senior attorney on staff would fill the seat until the next election, which currently is Jack Thornton.

The other role Leatherbury has filled in recent years is acting as the Attorney for Northampton County. Board Chairman John Coker announced at Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting the County had hired Michelle Clayton. Clayton comes to the Shore from western Virginia, having served as attorney for the town of Wytheville and Smith County. She has also had a private practice. Clayton is set to begin May 15.