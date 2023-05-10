John R. Jesek of Cold Spring passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2023.

Born in Cold Spring, New York on February 6, 1940 to the late Albert and Elizabeth Bleakley Jesek. He lived in Cold Spring for 61 years until he retired to Machipongo, VA on the Chesapeake Bay for 21 years when he returned home to Cold Spring for the past 2 years, to be with his family.

Prior to his retirement John was a member of the Peekskill Carpenters Union Local 163 and the Dock Builders Local 1456.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith Jesek, His Son John Jesek and his wife Mindy, His daughter Elizabeth ( Tish) Barcavage and her husband Dennis. Grandchildren Jana and Mick Quinn, Cassie and her husband John Ricci, Megan Barcavage, Judi Barcavage, JM Jesek and his wife Katie, Katherina Jesek, April Jesek and her fiancé Jesse Lyons as well as 12 great grandchildren.

John was a member of the Philipstown Masonic Lodge 236, a charter member of the Cold Spring Boat Club, as well as a lifelong car and motorcycle enthusiast.

Friends may call on Friday May 12, 2023 from 4-6pm at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott Street, Cold Spring. Burial will be private.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home. www.clintonfh.com