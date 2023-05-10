By Linda Cicoira

Eight men and women were indicted Monday by a Northampton grand jury that include theft, burglary, and eluding police.

Thirty-one-year-old James Joseph Brown, with addresses on Coopersmith Court in Nassawadox and Pine Ridge Drive in Melfa, and 40-year-old Candice Marie Justis, with addresses of Coopersmith Court in Nassawadox and Wayne Court in Exmore, were indicted on counts of damaging a catalytic converter and attempting to break and enter.

Those alleged crimes occurred Aug. 22, 2022. Brown and Justis were also accused of committing misdemeanor destruction of property on the same day.

Twenty-four-year-old Max Wolfgang Hostetter, of Upshur Neck Road in Quinby, was indicted on six counts of uttering as a principle in the second degree and six counts of forgery. Hostetter was also charged with a misdemeanor count of obtaining money by false pretenses. The crimes occurred between March 16 and April 15, 2022.

Thirty-nine-year-old Daniel Ray Blankenship, of Virginia Beach, was indicted on counts of destruction of musical instruments and a work computer valued at $1,000 or more. The alleged crimes occurred Aug. 3, 2022.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jakerra Telise Hester, of Atlanta, Ga., was indicted on a count of felony eluding police in connection with an Oct. 20, 2022 incident. She was also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding by going 107 mph in a 55-mph zone on Lankford Highway in Eastville, on the same day.

Forty-seven-year-old Patro Uerol Johnson, of Cheriton, was indicted on a count of receiving a stolen credit card number on Jan. 17, 2023, with the intent to use or transfer the number to a person other than the owner. Johnson was also charged with misdemeanor credit card fraud on the same day.

Fifty-three-year-old Crystal Scott Zodun, also known as Crystal Scott, of Bayly’s Neck Road in Accomac, was indicted on a count of eluding police for 25 miles in connection with an Oct. 25, 2022, incident. She was also charged with misdemeanor speeding 20 mph or more above the speed limit, on the same day.