Tuesday, June 9, 2020 by 7:00PM is the deadline for anyone interested in filing for Mayor or Town Council is five of Accomack County’s towns. Accomac, Bloxom, Melfa, Onley and Painter will all be electing a mayor and six council members on November 3, 2020 General Election. Anyone living within the incorporated town limits of the five towns list is eligible to file and run for one of the council positions as long as you have been a resident of the Commonwealth for at least one year.

The paperwork for filing can be found on the Department of Elections website at http://www.elections.virginia.gov or you may call the Office of Voter Registration and Elections at 757-787-2935 or 757-824-0525 to request the paperwork for filing. Each candidate must file a “Certificate of Candidate Qualification” and a “Declaration of Candidacy” with the Registrar in Accomac at 23312 Courthouse Ave., by Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

