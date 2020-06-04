1.Coffee table and two end tables, scroll design, drawers. Side by side refrigerator freezer with ice maker and water dispenser in door. 442-5138

2. Looking for 1 bedroom apartment for rent in the Bloxom and or Parksley area. 757-709-0271

3. Craftsman wood lathe, complete with Copy Crafter and turning tools, A Craftsman six inch belt and disc sander with legs and approximately ten wood clamps up to six foot long. Any reasonable offer will be considered. 757-442-9014

4. Heavy duty utility trailer with double wheels. Full size bathroom cabinet, with face mold and faucet. LF someone to pick some fresh garden peas. 757-350-1972

5. 55 piece set of Moriyama china, in a tote, wrapped up, $40 for all. 30 some pairs of womens shoes, all kinds, $3 a pair. Womens jewelry, all kinds, $1 – $5. 757-854-8251

6. LF trailer door with whole frame, 30.5 inches wide x 5’10” tall. 757-894-8831

7. 2 riding lawn mowers: 48 inch Husqvarna & 42 inch Cub Cadet, both in good shape, both automatic. 757-787-7969

8. 2006 Chevy Equinox, grey, $2,600. Electric range, $325, very good condition. 2 piece sofa set, $350. 757-678-6887

9. 1950s speed racer bicycle, womens, needs a couple tires, $40. Earthquake auger, $50. 757-710-5127

10. 1987 Suzuki motorcycle, LS650, military grade, real pretty, had a lot of work, $1,000 OBO, clear title. LF parts for a 1969 C-10 Chevy pickup. 757-894-6319

11. Looking to buy 100 used brick to be used for patio border. Leave message @757-710-8370

12. PS2 slim console with two controllers, memory card and 19 games all tested and work, $50. 757-894-8451

13. For sale a dining room table an chairs solid oak table with w. 2 leaves and 6 chairs. 70″ diameter (with leaves). 48″diameter w/o leaves. Please call 757-894-1696

14. In search of a professional to resurface circular driveway. Location is in Bloxom. Please contact us to discuss details. 917-359-2992

15. 10 windows, around 5 feet tall 2.5 wide, $100 for all ten. 757-678-2244

16. LF air conditioner. LF deep fryer. LF freezer. LF microwave. 757-709-8118

17. LF someone who can bring 4-5 bushels of pine shats. 757-442-3366

18. Nearly new Maytag Washer and Dryer set for $300 or $125 each. Nice table set made of wood with 4 chairs, $75 or best offer. Window air conditioner, $50, works very well. 757-678-7483, leave number

19. Snapper 30″ rear engine lawn mower, excellent condition, $500. 12′ lightweight boat, great for family camping, $100. 757-787-7268

20. Gas stove with a tank & refrigerator for sale. 757-709-5671

21. LF large wire dog crate, in excellent condition. 11,000 kw Honda Generator mounted on a small trailer, would to a 2k sq. foot home, excellent condition, holds 10 gallons of fuel, $1,650. 757-710-0424

