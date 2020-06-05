Under the guidelines provided by the Governor that requires social distancing and a face covering when inside governmental buildings, the Accomack County Administrative office is expanding its service to now include face-to-face transactions by appointment for the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, Building, Planning & Zoning, the Real Estate Assessor’s office, Environmental Programs and the Treasurer’s Office starting on Monday, June 8, 2020. Further easing of restrictions on public entry to select County facilities is expected in the next few weeks. The County Administration Office was first opened in 1968. The small size of its customer engagement areas make social distancing extremely difficult so we ask for your patience as we take this next step in expanding current services.

County facilities have been closed to the public since Friday, March 20, 2020 but services were still available via online and through telephone, email and payment drop box. The public is encouraged to continue to use the county’s online options for payments and services as the majority of transactions and services can be conducted remotely. Customer and employee safety and well-being remain our primary concerns, so please help us protect you and County staff by wearing a face covering when inside any County building.

To reduce wait times, the public is encouraged to call in advance to schedule an appointment time prior to visiting the County Administration Building for service. The most frequently used departments telephone numbers are listed below:

Real Estate Assessor 787-5729 Building, Zoning & Economic Development 787-5725 Commissioner of Revenue 787-5747 County Administrator’s Office 787-5700 Environmental Programs 787-5728 Treasurer 787-5738

Visit us at https://www.co.accomack.va.us For assistance, please call us during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.) at (757) 787-5700. Citizens with mobility issues should call (757) 787-5743 when they are parked, remain in their vehicle and a staff member will come out to assist them.

Additional information regarding options for conducting transactions with specific departments can be found on the County website, and at the entrance to the Administrative offices on Courthouse Avenue.

Landfill, Transfer Station and Convenience Centers continue regular operating hours with limited interaction between the staff and public, use of face coverings and social distancing. All other County facilities, including Sawmill Park remain closed at this time.

