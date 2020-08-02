Tropical Storm Isaias is predicted to affect the Eastern Shore Tuesday morning. As of Sunday morning the National Hurricane Center predicts the center of the tropical storm will pass just west of the Eastern Shore sometime Tuesday morning. The storm is not expected to intensify as it moves up the coast. The center of the storm will move inland over North Carolina which sill result in a less intense tropical storm as it moves past our area. As of Sunday morning the heaviest rains are predicted to occur in central Virginia. The Eastern Shore should experience rains in the 1 inch range. This should help not cause widespread flooding. Tropical storm winds with gusts in the 40 mph. range should appear around mid morning on Tuesday. As of Sunday, those ranges should be in the 25-35 mph range with gusts as high as 45 mph.

While this is far from the storm of the century, Eastern Shore residents should take some precautions. While both counties and Chincoteague are keeping an eye on Isaias, no shclter openings are anticipated at this time.

Still, residents should take some precautions. Secure loose items around the outside of your home. Make sure your boat is secure and make especially sure that your dock lines are in good shape. Adding additional dock lines is recommended. If your boat is trailerable it wouldn’t hurt to pull it up.

You can log onto shoredailynews.com and check out the ANEC/Shoredaileynews Hurricane Preparedness Guide or pick up a written copy at many local small businesses.

Remember a minor change in the anticipated path of the storm could result in a significant change in the predicted rainfall amounts . We will continue to monitor the storm. Check in with shoredailynews.com frequently today and Monday for any updates.

As the storm approaches, swimmers should avoid the seaside beaches and boaters should not venture out in to the ocean. If you want to go to the beach today it would better to go to the bayside beaches.