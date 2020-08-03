The Chincoteague Island Library will be closed Tuesday.

The Blarney Stone Pub will close at 8:00 PM Monday evening. Stay tuned for updates on Tuesday.

Eastern Shore Community College is closed Tuesday.

Due to the impending weather, the Town of Exmore will not be picking up trash Tuesday. Trash pickup will resume on Wednesday.

The following are canceled for Tuesday: Northampton High School Mobile Pantry, Tasley-Foodbank Distributions both the 9-12 and 1-3 distributions and the Summer Feeding Program – Cape Charles Baptist Church

All four Eastern Shore Public Libraries in Accomac, Cape Charles, Chincoteague, and Nassawadox will be closed Tuesday, August 4 due to the weather.