A&N Electric Cooperative is prepared for the local effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for our area, which should begin to see effects from the storm as early as tomorrow morning. The Eastern Shore is expected to see heavy rain and tropical storm force winds associated with the storm. With heavy rain and strong winds, there is a potential for power outages from fallen limbs and trees.

The cooperative and its tree trimming crews are prepared to respond to any outages related to tree damage associated with the storm.

“We are closely monitoring the storm and have been preparing for its effects,” said Brian Charnock, Director of Operations and Construction Services for the cooperative. “The cooperative will be ready for any outage issues associated with the storm.”

If your power should go out, please try to cut off heat pumps, electric water heaters and other major appliances so that load will not be excessive when lines are being reenergized. After power has been restored for several minutes, gradually restart only those necessary appliances. After about 30 minutes you should be able to return to normal operation.

It is important to note that families who have special medical needs or elderly members should make plans for alternate arrangements in the event of prolonged outages.

Cooperative members are urged to continue monitoring forecasts and seek information from trusted, official sources.

Staying safe during and after the storm:

Stay away from downed wires or damaged electric equipment. Touching energized wires can lead to injuries and death. If you see downed wires, call the Cooperative or 911 immediately.

If you use a generator, never run it inside your home or garage. Some produce carbon monoxide fumes, which can be deadly. Make sure your generator is installed properly. A generator must be installed with a double-pole, double throw transfer switch to keep it from backfeeding in the cooperative’s distribution system.

To report an outage, please call 757-787-9750 or use our SmartHub app. Live outage information can be found on our website www.anec.com. Our outage map is also available on mobile devices. Outages should not be reported via social media.

Outage information is also available through local radio stations.

Outage information will be updated on the cooperative’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Be sure to visit the A&N Electric Cooperative Hurricane Preparedness Guide at ShoreDailyNews.com or pick up the paper version at several area local businesses.

