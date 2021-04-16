A fire in New Church Thursday evening took the life of a New Church resident. The fire was reported at approximately 7:18 p.m. New Church, Greenbackville, Pocomoke, Atlantic and Oak Hall Rescue responded to the fire on Bishop Rd. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Agents investigated the structure fire and have identified the victim as 59 year old Delbert Dickerson, resident of the structure. Agents also identified a female suspect and have placed her under arrest for arson and second degree murder. Forty year old Kimiko Tenallie Dickerson, also a resident of the structure, was taken to Accomack County Jail where she received no bond.