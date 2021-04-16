A fire in New Church Thursday evening took the life of a New Church resident. The fire was reported at approximately 7:18 p.m. New Church, Greenbackville, Pocomoke, Atlantic and Oak Hall Rescue responded to the fire on Bishop Rd. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Agents investigated the structure fire and have identified the victim as 59 year old Delbert Dickerson, resident of the structure. Agents also identified a female suspect and have placed her under arrest for arson and second degree murder. Forty year old Kimiko Tenallie Dickerson, also a resident of the structure, was taken to Accomack County Jail where she received no bond.
Related Posts
Study: Eastern Shore Ground Water Use Sustainable
February 26, 2018
Coast Guard medevacs unconscious man off Cape Charles
August 3, 2018
Va. Senate Votes to Dock Lottery Winners on Welfare
January 31, 2018
Brick wall will be replaced at Northampton High
July 25, 2019
Local Conditions
April 16, 2021, 11:58 am
Mostly sunny
54°F
54°F
16 mph
real feel: 52°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 53%
wind speed: 16 mph WNW
wind gusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:26 am
sunset: 7:40 pm
2 hours ago
Eastern Shore reports two test positives - Shore Daily NewsThe Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning, one in each County. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The current 7 day test positive average for the Eastern...