Virginians age 16 and older are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines. You can schedule your free vaccine today with Riverside Health System, even if you haven’t been a patient with Riverside before. Use one of the links below to find an appointment that works for you, or call 757-534-5050. If you live on the Eastern Shore, please call (757) 442-6600 to schedule your vaccine appointment.

If you don’t see an appointment that is convenient for you, check back. We add new appointments as we get new shipments of vaccines.

General Public

Current Riverside Patients

Please keep in mind that the Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for those ages 16 and 17. Minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when receiving their vaccine.

Additionally, the vaccine will be provided to all free of charge. There is an administration fee for the vaccine. However, this will be covered regardless of health insurance.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit bit.ly/opvaxpen.

