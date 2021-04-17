The Eastern Shore reported eight new COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning, with seven in Accomack and one in Northampton. Northampton also reported one additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 94 tests for a test positive rate of 8.5%.

As of Saturday morning, Accomack County has given 12,128 individuals the first COVID-19 dose and 9,080 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 5,829 have received dose one and 4,359 both.

Virginia reported 1,175 additional COVID-19 test positives with 433 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 12 statewide to 898 statewide.

12 new deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

