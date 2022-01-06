In a recent story concerning the Hallwood Police officer we reported his salary. Town Clerk Danny Shrieves informed us that Allan Poulson does not work full time for the town. He only works part time and is paid $25 per hour only for the hours worked. Shrieves said that the annual police budget for the town is $10,000 which includes automobile expenses. The figure reported in the court records includes other income sources.
