Private funeral services for Mrs. Mary A. Clayton of Newark, NJ, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Violet Jones officiating. Interment will be in the First Baptist Church Cemetery,
Mappsville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
Mrs. Mary A. Clayton
Private funeral services for Mrs. Mary A. Clayton of Newark, NJ, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Violet Jones officiating. Interment will be in the First Baptist Church Cemetery,