Private funeral services for Mrs. Mary A. Clayton of Newark, NJ, formerly of the Shore,   will be conducted  Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac,  with Rev. Violet Jones officiating. Interment  will be  in the First Baptist Church Cemetery,
Mappsville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.