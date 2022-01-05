Private funeral services for Mrs. Mary A. Clayton of Newark, NJ, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Violet Jones officiating. Interment will be in the First Baptist Church Cemetery,

Mappsville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.