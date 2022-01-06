The number of test positives Tuesday fell in both counties. This could result from the Monday figures being included from the weekend. The inclement weather on Tuesday may have an effect on the number of positive tests reported. The Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday reported that for Tuesday the number of test positives in Accomack County fell from 45 on Monday to 20 on Tuesday. Accomack reported one hospitalization and one death. Northampton reported 5 test positives, down from 19 reported on Monday. Northampton reported 1 hospitalization and no deaths.

The 14 day per 100,000 total for Accomack is 1145 and Northampton’s total is 1040. The state’s 14 day average per 100,000 population is 1669.