By Linda Cicoira

After months of construction, the Assateague Island National Seashore, in Berlin, Md., has reopened its Life of the Marsh and Life of the Forest trails.

Accessibility features were improved to allow a better experience for visitors using wheelchairs, guide canes, or other mobility resources. Sight lines for children have also been improved with viewshed overlook opportunities. Two major additions are amphitheater style seating areas on both trails, and the replacement of the stairs leading to the beach with a ramp on the Marsh trail.

From these trails, one can view wildlife and birds in the solitude of the bayside marsh environment. Great photo opportunities abound away from the beach in Assateague’s less visited habitat zones.

Improvements are also underway on the Life of the Dunes Trail. It is not anticipated that this work will result in any closures.

The projects were funded by park entrance and pass fees. Eighty percent of all revenue from Assateague Island National Park Entrance fees or the local sales of the various Federal Interagency Passes stays in the park to fund this type of visitor related project.

Pets, bicycles, skateboards, hoverboards, and roller skates are not allowed on park trails. This is a safety regulation due to the confined space on the trails, combined with the high volume of visitors often using the trails at the same time.

Assateague Island National Seashore will also be changing the speed limit on Bayside Drive. The speed limit will drop from 25 mph to 15 mph in a continuing effort to make the island safer. Bayside Drive has a large number of bicyclists, many of whom are children. This change will make Bayside the same speed as Old Ferry Landing. Going forward, the only areas still 25 mph are on the majority of Bayberry Drive. There is no place on the island where the speed limit is more than 25 mph. The speed limit in all camping loops and parking lots is 10 mph. Also, camping loops are limited to registered campers only.

For general information about the Seashore and park activities, visit www.nps.gov/asis or call 410-641-1441.