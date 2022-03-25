RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin Thursday issued a proclamation calling the members of the General Assembly into special session on April 4th to address the unfinished work from the 2022 legislative session.

Governor Youngkin issued the following statement:

“Today I am calling back lawmakers to Richmond to finish their work. Between high gas prices and rising inflation, Virginians are more squeezed than ever and the General Assembly can deliver much needed tax relief to struggling Virginia families. Together, we can produce the biggest tax cut in the history of the Commonwealth at a time when Virginians need it the most and also make record investments in our education, law enforcement and behavioral health system, among other important priorities. Let’s get back to work.”

