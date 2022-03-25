The Eastern Shore received heavy rain in a short period Thursday morning.

The rain began around 7:30 and caused widespread flooding for a time on many local roads.

Schools in both Accomack and Northampton Counties sent students home and many drivers faced flooded spots on both the secondary roads and Rt, 13.

Approximately 1.5 to 5 inches of rain fell across the Shore, with lower Northampton receiving 1.5 but Exmore reported 5 inches.

The front was the remains of a strong system that brought tornadoes to the deep South Wednesday. There was a radar signature that was a possible tornado reported south of Wakefield Thursday morning but there was no damage reported. The rains came from a line of showers that was moving up the Shore creating what is called training, which is when showers or storms move in a line over the same area.

Cooler temperatures are predicted behind the front with highs in the low 50s on Sunday and near 50 on Monday. Milder weather is expected to follow that in the middle of next week.

