Pictured: New equipment like this digital scanner for the library’s Eastern Shore Room have been purchased to modernize the technology available to the public.

Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) in Accomac will return to opening on Thursday nights starting March 24. On Tuesday, March 29, the Accomac and Nassawadox libraries will delay opening until 1:00 pm for a morning staff development training session. Both changes are part of the library’s continuous improvement plan, working to meet the library’s goals of increasing public access to information and reading and providing excellent public service to the community.

Over the past year, the ESPL board and administration have been planning for increased capacity with the opening of the new Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Heritage Center, due to open later in 2022 in Parksley. Over the past year, new staff have been hired that bring new energy and technology skills. Library patrons are encouraged to introduce themselves to the new library staff, several of whom are new to the Shore. New library eResources have been introduced and staff are being trained on their applicable uses for the Shore. New equipment is being installed in the libraries. The meeting room in the Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox has been updated. Accomack and Northampton residents are encouraged to get to know their local public library and all its resources that benefit individuals, families, and businesses. Many resources are available 24/7.

To learn more about library resources, visit espl.org or stop by any one of the four Eastern Shore Public Library system libraries in Accomac, Cape Charles, Chincoteague, and Nassawadox.

